A library card is the key to a world of adventures, and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month, along with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide. The event is chaired by sisters Idina Menzel, right, performer, actress and singer-songwriter, and Cara Mentzel, author and educator.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in celebrating the month-long event. It is a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning, reads a recent press release by the library.
A library card opens a world of possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs and family storytimes to makerspaces and online databases, libraries transform lives through education and access to knowledge, a spokesperson for the library said. Makerspaces are areas in libraries or schools that allow students to explore hands-on experiences in creating items with technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.