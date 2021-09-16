A 42-year-old Kerrville felon was jailed in Kerrville for the 11th time, this time on suspicion of trying to stab someone with a knife.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 10, Kerrville Police Department officers responded to a motel in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker Street regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived and found several people staying at the motel who had become involved in an altercation with a person later identified as John Ray Gonzales Jr.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
