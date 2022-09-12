Roger Arnold, left, a member of the Hill Country Turners, gives a platter embellished with the image of the old Mason County Courthouse to Curtis Donaldson, vice president of Friends of the Mason County Courthouse, an organization dedicated to raising funds to rebuild the courthouse, which burned down last year. Donaldson was at the monthly meeting of the Hill Country Turners to present certificates of appreciation to the 21 club members who made and donated wooden bowls, pens, platters and other pecan wood items for auction.
Members of the Hill Country Turners, a local group of wood shaping enthusiasts, were honored Thursday, Sept. 8, at the regularly scheduled meeting with certificates of appreciation for their work in helping to raise money for the rebuilding of the Mason County Courthouse, which was destroyed in a fire last year.
Through the efforts of 21 club members, more than 40 wooden bowls, 87 pens and other assorted pecan wood items were created and donated to the fundraising effort. The wood for these items came from fire-damaged and downed pecan trees from the courthouse lawn.
