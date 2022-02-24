Bob Hamm, Civil Air Patrol lieutenant colonel, leads U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet and Schreiner University nursing student Autumn Cortez through an inspection of the local CAP squadron’s aircraft, a Cessna 182, on Friday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
Schreiner University sophomore Autumn Cortez said she was raised with “old-fashioned” values, according to which a woman’s role more often involved “cleaning and setting the table” than piloting aircraft or joining the military. But her grandfather’s example as a U.S. Army paratrooper and medic inspired her to follow the path less traveled, and on Friday, she assumed control of an airplane while it was in flight over Kerrville.
Members of the local Civil Air Patrol squadron, all volunteers, had given Cortez the opportunity to get some experience flying the group’s six-cylinder Cessna 182, which is based at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
