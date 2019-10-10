Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, artists and onlookers will be at Peterson Plaza in downtown Kerrville for the yearly Kerrville Chalk Festival, which is free and open to the public. Individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses have sponsored artists to create impressive drawings of many styles.
It’s a good idea to come earlier and watch the artistic process unfold, have some food and drink from the vendors on site or at nearby eateries downtown, and then come back later that day or the next to see the finished drawings.
For those who appreciate talent and lots of color, the event won’t disappoint.
The festival, which is planned rain or shine, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 701 Main St. Portable restrooms will be on site, ATMs are within walking distance and there’s plenty of street and garage parking.
For more information on the festival, visit www.kerrvillechalk.org.
WELCOME HOME FEST
Held at the home of the annual, world-renowned Kerrville Folk Festival, this smaller Welcome Home fest gives attendees a taste of what they might expect at the larger event, although the talent that will be on display is no less impressive. This family-friendly event starts about 7:30 p.m. Friday and ends Sunday evening at Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway.
Expect live music, food vendors, craft vendors, a silent auction and the ranch’s trademark “campground community of music appreciators and players,” as described by a ranch factsheet.
Night owls will appreciate this festival, as it includes performances as late as 10:15 p.m., in addition to late-night acoustic showcases from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For those who want to hear — or make — music throughout the night, there are primitive tent spots and RV slots on site, and many campers are musicians in their own right.
For those not inclined to camp or stay for late-night shows, times for first and last shows are 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets to this event are $45 for entry on Friday, $95 for Saturday, $35 for Sunday and $150 for all three days.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org/welcomehomefest.
ROCK ‘N’ THE RIDGE
In the mood to be serenaded with live music while enjoying a cold beer or glass of wine in a picturesque locale?
Check out the inaugural Rock ‘N’ The Ridge Fun Run/Walk set for Saturday at the Ridge Marketplace, 13439 South, Ranch Road 783. Registration is closed for the 8 a.m. 5K, but from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be local beer and wine booths and tunes provided by Matt Fleener, Aaron LaCombe, Callie Ann Hensley and Regina Tumbarello.
There also will be raffle drawings and fun and games for kids.
More information is available at www.shopsattheridge.com or by calling 830-896-0420.
TEXAS ROUNDUP FUNDRAISER
If barbecue, live rock music and margaritas in a family-friendly environment sound good, check out the annual Texas Round Up Fundraiser in Center Point from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Sigoloff Ranch, Farm to Market Road 1350 and San Antonio Street in Center Point.
The free event is intended to raise money for the Texas Round Up Animal Alliance, which wants to buy Ralph’s Ranch so it can save more cats and dogs from being euthanized.
The event will include a raffle and silent auction and a cash bar providing margaritas, beer, Jell-O shots and mixed drinks. Face painting will be from 4 to 7 p.m., and there also will be karaoke and live music by C-Rock Band.
For more information on the event, reserving a VIP table or on the animal alliance, visit www.texasroundupanimalalliance.com.
KERR COUNTY MARKET, GUNS AND KNIVES
For those in a shopping mood, Kerr County Market and the Hill Country Swap Meet continue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
The Hill Country Gun & Knife Show also will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Drive.
