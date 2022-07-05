Five migrants were jailed on suspicion of being in the country illegally, and the two men accused of smuggling them may each face five felony charges.
A Kerr County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon and arrested two men, Jacob Daniel Covarrubias, 17, and Juan Carlos Vasquez Hernandez, 26. No further information about the incident was immediately available.
