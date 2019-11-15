A methamphetamine possession case is being held up in court after police officers reportedly disputed an affidavit submitted by a fellow investigating sergeant, and the district attorney is waiting for the state to appoint a new prosecutor.
Following the arrest of 40-year-old Codie May, of Kerrville, in January and her indictment in March, then-defense attorney Garrett Emerson attempted to get evidence against her thrown out of court. Emerson claimed that Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jaiman Yarbrough falsely swore he saw drug paraphernalia while standing at the door to May’s apartment at 3355 Legion Drive. Yarbrough’s affidavit was used to secure a search warrant that reportedly uncovered syringes, baggies containing trace amounts of meth and other paraphernalia. At least two police officers reportedly disputed that affidavit.
A hearing on May’s motion to suppress evidence gathered in the search was scheduled for Wednesday morning but was postponed until a new prosecutor is appointed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Both of Kerr County’s district attorneys declined to handle the case. Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney, said she can’t pursue the case because her office now employs Emerson, who presumably has knowledge of the case gleaned through attorney-client privilege.
“Now that he works for our office, we’d have a conflict of interest in continuing to handle that case,” Wilke said on Wednesday.
Scott Monroe, 198th district attorney, said his office will not handle the cause due to potential conflicts of interest.
“The primary reason was that since there were allegations being made against a local law enforcement officer, whom we all know personally, that it should be handled by an independent prosecutor with no knowledge or relationship with any people involved in the case,” Monroe said via text message on Wednesday.
Emerson was hired at the 216th this fall and filed a motion to withdraw from May’s case on Sept. 24. Within days, the court granted the motion and appointed Brett Ferguson to take his place.
On Wednesday, Ferguson indicated a new hearing may be scheduled for early December, where testimony may be heard from a slew of current and former officers with the Kerrville Police Department officers.
Emerson, in his motion to suppress evidence, claimed Wilke contacted him in May to inform him that Kerrville Police Department Investigators John Latham and Jeff Purvis — both of whom no longer work for the department — told her office that “they did not believe that Sgt. Yarbrough could have made the observations he placed in the search warrant affidavit from his position in the doorway and during his conversation with Mr. Crane.”
Subpoenas to testify were issued to Latham, Purvis, the Kerrville Police Department, Yarbrough, Kerr County Sheriff’s deputy Luke Flores and Stephen Wherry. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Wherry is still a KPD officer.
Jordan Christopher Crane was another person at the apartment on Jan. 24 when officers came to the door. He was indicted on the same drug charge as May, but the accusation was dismissed in July after a psychological exam found him incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.
“While standing at the door, I noted several used ‘blunts’ (cored cigarillos with marijuana or synthetic marijuana inside) lying in plain view on an end table in the living room,” states Yarbrough’s affidavit. “I observed a cap laying (sic) on its back with residue and several cotton balls, both used and unused, lying on or around the end table also in plain view. Based on professional knowledge, training, and experience, I know these items, and the manner in which they were placed/utilized, to be consistent with intravenous narcotic use. I also observed numerous blunts and ashtrays with what appeared to be marijuana ‘roaches’ (used marijuana cigarettes) laying (sic) on a dining room table and another stand in plain view just in front of the front door. I observed all these items to be contraband.”
According to the affidavit, Crane attempted to shut the door on officers, but Yarbrough told him he saw contraband and “reached in and grabbed Crane,” states his affidavit. Crane was escorted outside and Yarbrough and an unnamed investigator went inside to “clear it and ensure no one else was inside and that no one was destroying evidence.”
May was found at the bathroom sink “appearing to wash something down the drain,” although Crane had told officers there was no one there except him, according to the affidavit. Crane and May were given Miranda rights and arrested, whereupon May admitted to using meth in the last 24 hours, and admitted to syringes and other paraphernalia being in various places throughout the apartment, according to the affidavit. Officers also reportedly found K2. May also is facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge based on the K2 accusation.
Yarbrough, in the affidavit, asked the court to issue a search warrant for the apartment and permission to seize cellular phones and handheld electronic devices there to potentially identify suppliers of the drugs.
The warrant was signed by County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris.
“We are aware of the allegation that has been made regarding a current KPD employee, and we won’t be commenting on a judicial proceeding,” said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email.
It is customary for government agencies to decline to comment on pending legal matters.
In Kerr County, May has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, evading arrest or detention, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failure to appear in court and bail jumping. She has been convicted of felony family violence assault and was sentenced to two years in prison three years ago. She has violated misdemeanor probation at least once — on the misdemeanor assault charge.
May was released from the county jail in March after posting a $1,000 bond. It was her 23rd arrest since 2008, according to jail records.
