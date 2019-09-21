Employees at Peterson Health had a novel way — although with purpose — to spend their lunch time on Friday. In fact, they were out back racing wheelchairs.
Probably not the way one would imagine health care workers spending time, but it’s also Rehabilitation Awareness Week, and the point of the races was to understand the mobility challenges faced by those confined to wheelchairs.
“It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, especially the steering,” said Sandy Drager, a physician at Peterson. “It seemed like a fun time and a good way to learn what it’s like to be in a wheelchair.”
The event was organized by the rehabilitation department, and all participants were employee volunteers who joined in and cheered each other on for one reason or another.
“Our director was so fired up, she inspired us to have a team,” said Senior Buyer Dianne Parrish of the materials management department. “We were so serious we practiced over by the loading dock.”
It’s not the first time the hospital did this — the event started about four or five years ago, said Director of Rehabilitation Elizabeth Johnson.
The goal is to bring awareness to the difficulties people face when they’re in a wheelchair.
“It’s not easy ... being in a wheelchair in a world that’s not built for wheelchairs — (there’s) curbs, cracks in the road, in the Hill Country there’s hills,” Johnson said.
Some learned a lot, such as Justin Furr, who works in decision support in the finance department. He was on Team Finance.
“I learned it’s no easy feat pushing yourself around in one of these things,” Furr said. “Anybody that says handicaps are incapable,
my goodness. It takes a lot of strength and a lot of
determination. I have nothing but admiration.”
Johnson added that everyone had a huge enthusiasm, which made for an exciting time. In the long run, experiences like this helps workers do their job better.
“It allows us to become compassionate caregivers,” Johnson said.
