A 33-year-old Hunt man on parole for operating a methamphetamine lab in 2009 was sentenced to prison for dealing the drug twice in May.
Daniel Allen Baird, who’s in the Kerr County Jail pending transfer to the penitentiary, appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Jan. 23 and pleaded guilty to dealing meth on May 15 and 24, 2019. Williams gave Baird two concurrent prison sentences totaling five years in prison.
In a November letter to Williams, Baird wrote he was “embarrassed and ashamed” of his drug use and mentioned he’d struggled with drug addiction for many years. He wrote that at times, he hated his life and begged God to end his life, and expressed the desire to enter a treatment program he’d read about in a brochure.
“Several months before I got into trouble, I had been requesting to be placed into a half-way house/treatment facility,” Baird sent Williams in a November letter. “My parole officer will tell you the same thing…. But at the time there was no beds available.”
Baird was on parole after being sentenced to prison in 2010 for operating a meth lab in a Kerrvile warehouse with Joseph Richard McGuire and Bradlee Wayne Wrinkle. Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., 198th district judge, sentenced Baird and McGuire to 15 years in prison. He sentenced Wrinkle to 20 years in prison, according to court records.
