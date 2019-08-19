The Ingram City Council is not expected to raise its tax rate during tonight’s council meeting, but the city could see an increase in revenue, thanks to a rise in property values.
As it’s budget setting time in the county, Ingram joins in to set fiscal year 2019-20 tax rate public hearing dates at the city council meeting today.
The proposed tax rate is the same as last year’s rate at $0.529 per $100 of property valuation. With this rate, the city would see an increase in revenue, as there is more taxable value; the rate would collect about $453,068 compared to last year’s $448,841.
“We’re not looking to increase the tax rate at all,” said Mark Bosma, the city administrator. “We’ll work within our means.”
If the city adopts the rate and collects 100 percent of taxes, $399,666 would go toward maintenance and operations while the remaining $53,402 would go toward paying off debt.
Bosma said that Ingram has had a lot of visitors and activities lately, which has greatly benefitted the city’s revenue.
“It seems like we’ve had a good year this year with the revenues coming in,” Bosma said. “We’ve been very steady this year. It seems that when it’s steady in the year you’re working in, you hope it’ll be good next year, too.”
There will be two public hearing dates for the proposed tax rate. The first will be Sept. 3, and the second will be Sept. 10, when the council also will have a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
The 2019-20 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Also on the agenda is a second public hearing about potentially annexing Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park, discussion of the Kerr Central Appraisal District’s 2019-20 budget, an electrical project update and a monthly report on the Ingram Police Department’s activities.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas Highway 39.
