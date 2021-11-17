Employees with the Kerrville Public Utility Board are busy putting lights and decorations on the big Christmas tree on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse on Wednesday. The crew is getting the grounds ready for Saturday’s tree-lighting ceremony, which will follow the annual Holiday Lighted Parade.
The lighting of a 45-foot Christmas tree marked the end of the parade Saturday night.
William R Houghton Photography
Kayden Northcutt tells Santa his wish list for Christmas.
Jeff Lavender, Times Contributor
photo@dailytimes.com
Employees with the Kerrville Public Utility Board are busy putting lights and decorations on the big Christmas tree on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse on Wednesday. The crew is getting the grounds ready for Saturday’s tree-lighting ceremony, which will follow the annual Holiday Lighted Parade.
Santa Claus will make his entrance on his signature fire truck in the 20th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. The city of Kerrville and Parks and Recreation Dept.’s event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kerrville. The Holiday Lighted Parade is the city’s official welcome to the holiday season.
Parade entries will line up at East Main Street and Clearwater Paseo Drive and travel down Texas 27 before turning left onto Water Street for the start of the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.