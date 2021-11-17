Santa Claus will make his entrance on his signature fire truck in the 20th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. The city of Kerrville and Parks and Recreation Dept.’s event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kerrville. The Holiday Lighted Parade is the city’s official welcome to the holiday season. 

Parade entries will line up at East Main Street and Clearwater Paseo Drive and travel down Texas 27 before turning left onto Water Street for the start of the parade. 

