Julie Behrens, finance director for Kerrville, updates the council on phase two of the water metering project, Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Advanced Metering Initiative system sends data directly to the water department, saving many hours of labor from sending crews out to ready manual meters at customer’s homes.
The Kerrville City Council voted to approve the renewal agreement between the city and Core & Main LP to provide materials to continue the installation of two-way metering in all homes for the collection of water usage data. These devices allow the water department to better monitor water flow and usage in real time and will prevent multiple trips by inspectors going out to check local meters.
