Jeremy Romack, commander of the Kerrville Salvation Army, took the challenge from his boss Kenneth Hodder, national director of the Salvation Army, seriously. As part of a nationwide campaign, every  site director in the country was challenged to help the Salvation Army raise $1.5 million in four hours Friday.

Romack chose to make his stand in the Guadalupe River Friday afternoon, floating on an inflatable for the whole four hours to bring attention to the Salvation Army and collections for the Red Kettle Campaign. Although he was dressed in an old Salvation Army uniform, he wore a wetsuit underneath for protection from the cold water.

