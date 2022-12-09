Capt. Jeremiah Romack, sets sail on a floatie during the four hour challenge to raise $1.5 million across the country. He floats in the Guadalupe River at Louise Hays Park Friday while collecting money for the Red Kettle campaign.
Mayor Judy Eychner speaks at the Salvation Army fundraiser at Louise Hays Park Friday. In the background Capt. Jeremiah Romack floats in the Guadalupe River in an attempt to bring attention to the fundraiser. The hope was to raise $1.5 million nationwide during the four hour campaign.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Ron Nelson donates to the cause of the Red Kettle campaign. He was jogging by when he saw the red kettle and stopped to donate.
Roger Mathews
Molly Putnam helps her daughter, Maizy Putnam, age 10 months, to donate to the Red Kettle campaign in support of Capt. Jeremiah Romack’s four hour plunge into the Guadalupe River.
Roger Mathews
Capt. Jeremiah Romack, commander of the Kerrville Salvation Army, floats along, tethered by a rope, in the Guadalupe River to advertise the Red Kettle Campaign Friday at Louise Hays Park.
Jeremy Romack, commander of the Kerrville Salvation Army, took the challenge from his boss Kenneth Hodder, national director of the Salvation Army, seriously. As part of a nationwide campaign, every site director in the country was challenged to help the Salvation Army raise $1.5 million in four hours Friday.
Romack chose to make his stand in the Guadalupe River Friday afternoon, floating on an inflatable for the whole four hours to bring attention to the Salvation Army and collections for the Red Kettle Campaign. Although he was dressed in an old Salvation Army uniform, he wore a wetsuit underneath for protection from the cold water.
