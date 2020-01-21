A 32-year-old Kerrville woman has been arrested for the 11th time.
County records indicate Jennifer Beth Enciso was booked at the Kerr County jail today by a Kerrville police officer, who accused her of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and three felonies: two counts of evidence tampering and a charge of possessing from 4 to 400 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 2. Penalty grop 2 includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC.
Enciso is in the county jail on bonds totaling $36,000, according to jail records.
Enciso has been in and out of the county jail since 2004 on accusations including misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, misdemeanor marijuana possession and forgery.
In her most serious Kerr County case, Enciso pleaded guilty in 2010 to forging $10 bills and passing them at local businesses. She was convicted of a third degree felony and received seven years of probation.
