Writer/director C.J. Goodwyn, left, and actor Les Best are shown together in 2022, when the fruit of their latest collaboration, “Eyes of a Roman,” will be premiered in Kerrville. They’ll be working on another film, “Mare of the Night,” written and directed by Goodwyn and based in the world of Sherlock Holmes. Best will play Holmes.
A movie set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, to be filmed in Comfort, is in the planning stages.
The film, “Mare of the Night,” was written and will be directed by C.J. Goodwyn, who went to elementary, middle and high school in Kerrville and played soccer for Tivy and Schreiner University. He recently finished “Eyes of a Roman,” which is set to premiere at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville in November. A preview and tickets for that film are available on the Cailloux Theater’s website.
