Two homeless men were jailed — one of them following a pursuit that ended with him being pepper sprayed — on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
Police made contact with the men on Dec. 25, when an officer reported seeing 33-year-old Abel Alfredo Lucero and 28-year-old Edward Shay Stoy disassembling a metal frame in the parking lot of Gibson’s Discount Store, 111 W. Main St. The men were known to police from previous interactions, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman.
Another officer arrived to assist, and the men were detained, Lamb indicated. Both men seemed intoxicated, and Stoy was found in possession of a glass pipe, spoon and baggie, which all contained traces of methamphetamine, Lamb stated.
“Lucero then ran from the scene,” Lamb wrote in a Tuesday email. “He ran underneath the Main Street bridge and down the concrete embankment, then continued to run north through a brushy field and turned back to the west, running behind TNT Audio and the old Neighbors Emergency Center. He continued west behind AutoZone, located at 200 W. Main St. He ran through the parking lot of Ken Stoepel Motors and then turned south, running behind the Subway located at 228 Junction Highway. He was apprehended in the 200 block of West Main St. after being sprayed with OC spray. This use of force is within KPD policy.”
Lucero, who has been arrested twice in 2019 on accusations of illegal camping and public intoxication, was released from the county jail Dec. 28 on personal recognizance bonds and a $1,000 regular bond.
Stoy, who has been arrested 17 times in Kerr County since 2008 — mostly on charges of public intoxication, theft and violating probation — was in the county jail Tuesday on a $5,000 bond. Stoy was sentenced to a year in state jail in 2015 after violating probation twice on a felony theft charge. He had stolen backhoe buckets and a jackhammer on or about April 24, 2012, according to court records.
