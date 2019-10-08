The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation recently donated a sizable grant to Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School to upgrade the school’s computer lab and keep pace with the ever-advancing world of technology.
The grant amounts to $75,646 and paid for 25 new computers, an advanced firewall and a web filter system.
HCTC, formerly known as Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, helped install the new gear.
“We are tremendously grateful for the foundation’s generosity and HCTC’s support, which will benefit current and future students,” said OLH Principal Therese Schwarz. “Education today relies so much on computer technology.”
OLH is a nonprofit that concentrates on strong academics, spiritual formation and commitment to community service, according to a press release from the school.
The school’s campus is at 235 Peterson Farm Road.
For more information, call the school at 830-895-0501 or email olh@ourladyofthehills.org.
