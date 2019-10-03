If there are Texas legends when it comes to music there are some giants, but one of the greats was Buddy Holly, and fans of his iconic music will get to see one of the best tribute performances of his work on Saturday night.
Fans can celebrate the music of the 1950s and 60s with an energetic, live performance by The New Buddy Holly Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at Point Theatre in Ingram, 120 Point Theatre Road.
This local band formed in 2011 and has played numerous sold-out crowds since that time.
“We are excited to have them back here because this is where they got their start, so get your tickets today to experience their concert performing where it all began!” said HCAF Theater Director Laura Tomerlin.
The band formed when the five musicians who were cast in the Point Theatre’s production of “Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story” decided to expand their repertoire and continue playing together.
“Noted for their ability to achieve that classic rock n’ roll sound with solid musicianship and excellent vocal harmony, the band prides itself on making the past come alive in a fun and entertaining way,” states the press release. “Having performed to sold out houses at both the Point and Cailloux Theater, The New Buddy Holly Band continues to capture the hearts of Hill Country residents longing to relive the birth and adolescence of Rock N’ Roll.”
The band includes Chris Huber on guitar, Brad Shearhart on bass, Karen Billingsley on keyboard, Greg Bitkower on guitar/guitar-synth, Michael Martin on drums and David Isadore on saxophone.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 830-367-5121 or visiting www.hcaf.com.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond by providing community theater, performing arts workshops, musical concerts, art exhibitions and art classes.
Visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
