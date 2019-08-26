Earlier this summer, a Texas City woman was thrown out of a public swimming pool for breastfeeding her child.
In 2019, it’s still an issue that many women face. In fact, while Texas state law protects breastfeeding, nursing mothers can still be asked to move out of public view by a business owner.
On Sunday morning, Kerrville photographer Bella Shearhart aimed to correct that with her annual photoshoot focused on normalizing breastfeeding in public. On this day, she chose Pint and Plow to host her shoot with three women and their three children.
“Every year I pick a different location,” Shearhart said. “The first year, 30 women showed up.”
The mother of four daughters, Shearhart champions motherhood in her photography and in her life. Her girls — ages 8, 5, 4 and 6 months — were all breastfed, and the bonding experience is critically important, Shearhart says.
“I’ve been a nursing mom all these years,” Shearhart said. “It’s important.”
Pediatricians overwhelmingly approve, and here is how the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding:
“Given the documented short- and long-term medical and neurodevelopmental advantages of breastfeeding, infant nutrition should be considered a public health issue and not only a lifestyle choice. The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirms its recommendation of exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, followed by continued breastfeeding as complementary foods are introduced, with continuation of breastfeeding for one year or longer as mutually desired by mother and infant.”
Regardless, there still seems to be a stigma for those who want to feed their children in public, and many women are pushing back against that suggestion.
“My husband was uncomfortable at first,” said Chelsea Cheney, 28, of Kerrville, who was nursing her 6-month-old daughter Farrah. “But he said breasts are for food.”
In a culture that sexualizes the breast, it’s hard for some to understand that feeding and nurturing is the reason breasts are there in the first place, according to all four women at the photo shoot.
“It’s nice to normalize breastfeeding,” said Lucy Riggs, who drove in from Fredericksburg to be a part of the shoot. “I know it makes some people uncomfortable. I’ve never been told not to, but I’ve had some strange looks.”
Shearhart for her part wants that to change.
“I have a passion for all things body,” said Shearhart, who shoots a wide range of subjects from birth to boudoir.
Like the others, Eliza Wagner, 27, of Kerrville, brought her son Ogden, who just turned 1, to the shoot to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.
“It is the complete foundation of the immune system, and for the child to be at their healthiest potential,” Wagner said. “I believe health is well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.