Tom Canfield was glad to have some help on Saturday morning.
For the last six years, Canfield has been helping build wheelchair or motorized scooter ramps for folks who can’t afford them around the Hill Country. On this morning, Canfield was joined by members of the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, members of the Kerrville First Presbyterian Church and a very helpful Rotarian from Kerrville.
Their task was daunting — build a 75-foot wooden ramp so a woman and her daughter could access their mobile home in Kerrville.
“This is the longest ramp we’ve built,” Canfield said as he wrote down measurements for some cuts that needed to be made to pieces of wood.
The Texas Ramp Project was founded in the 1980s and has built more than 17,000 across the state since 1985. The idea is to provide a sturdy wooden ramp for homebound people who can’t afford to have one built themselves. The project has counted on hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to build the ramps.
One of the volunteers was Colten Cooper, a 16-year-old who attends First Presbyterian, and he was ready to help Saturday with the daylong project.
“The church asked people to volunteer,” Cooper said. “I always try to volunteer.”
Joining Cooper was Austin Lane, 15, and Keaton Mitchell, 15, and Canfield was appreciative of the help.
“This brings our average age down to 71,’’ Canfield joked.
The truth of the matter is that Canfield often struggles to find volunteers and the demand is high in Kerr County. For the most part, it’s volunteers from the Fredericksburg area who have to come over to help build the ramps.
“We are looking for manpower,” Canfield said. “There’s probably six or seven referrals in Kerr County that need to be built.”
The Texas Ramp Project selects people based on need. Referrals are from social workers or healthcare professionals.
The Texas Ramp Project got its start as part of a community service effort from the Kiwanis Club of Richardson, Texas. It has blossomed from there into a crucial, statewide nonprofit.
While Canfield was working his ramp site on Saturday, the project’s executive director, John Laine, was leading another group of volunteers at another site in Kerrville —building a ramp for a veteran.
The wood for the ramps is mostly donated. Much of it is pre-cut and assembled before being moved onto the site. That was the case with Canfield’s project off of Ranchero Road, where the terrain required the ramp to be one of the longest the group has constructed.
“We are fortunate that so much of this is donated,” Canfield said.
Builders First Source in Fredericksburg provided more than half the wood. However, it’s the volunteers who are needed most. Laine said volunteer groups that take on projects will be given access to tools and other equipment to get the job done, but there’s much to be done here in Kerr County.
For the most part, the projects are geared toward improving the lives of senior citizens, but they often benefit children who are bound to wheelchairs — kids whose parents cannot afford ramps.
Canfield said one of the longest ramps he’s constructed — a 60 footer — was for a 1-year-old child on a respirator. Recently they couldn’t build a ramp for a Mountain Home family who have three children with muscular dystrophy, because they didn’t have enough volunteers to construct the project.
