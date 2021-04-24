Texas GOP Chairman Allen West will be in Kerrville on Friday for a free “get out the vote” rally sponsored by the local Republican Party.
West is a retired lieutenant colonel, having entered the U.S. Army in 1983 and left service in 2004 after serving duringOperations Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He taught high school for a year and then worked from 2004-07 as a civilian military adviser to the Afghan army during Operation Enduring Freedom. He later served for a few years in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving constituents in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.