A 20-year-old Hunt man nabbed in a police sting operation this spring was sentenced to probation after facing as much as life in prison on felony drug-dealing charges.
Dustin Shelton had pleaded guilty last month to delivering between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana to a Kerrville Police Department informant twice in May, which resulted in two felony drug dealing charges. He also pleaded guilty to delivering 4-400 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive compound extracted from marijuana — to an informant in October 2018.
His first two charges each were punishable by as many as two years in state jail, and his latter charge by as much as life in prison.
Shelton appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Monday and was sentenced to concurrent probation sentences totaling 10 years. Shelton will not receive felony convictions if he is able to satisfy the terms of his probation, which includes completing a drug/alcohol treatment program and a Life Training Institute program.
Emerson ordered Shelton to pay $1,239 in court costs, $656 in attorney fees and a $2,500 fine.
OTHER SENTENCINGS
Others sentenced Monday by Emerson included:
• Lorenzo Hernandez-Delgado, who was convicted of a state jail felony and received five years probation after pleading guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle in March. He is required to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program, Life Training Institute program and pay a $2,500 fine and $60 restitution for a lab test. If he violates probation, he could be sentenced to five years in prison.
• Nancy Servin, who received three years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to assaulting an Ingram police officer as he was trying to put her in the back of a patrol vehicle in December 2018. She was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $353 in court costs.
• Greg Shawn Muslin, who was convicted of third-degree felony driving while intoxicated and sentenced to three years probation. He pleaded guilty to committing the DWI in July 2018. The charge was a felony because he had been convicted of DWI before — at least twice in 1991 in Bexar County. Muslin was ordered to pay $513 in court costs, a $2,500 fine and $60 for lab testing. He also was ordered to complete a drug/alcohol treatment program. If he violates probation, he could be sentenced to five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.