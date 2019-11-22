A vigil will be held tonight to honor the life of Melissa Vilagrana, who was killed in a shooting outside of Kerrville’s Walmart late Monday night.
The vigil is being organized by her Walmart colleagues and will be held on the western side of the store in the employee parking lot where Villagrana was shot to death.
Villagrana, a 38-year-old mother of three children from Fredericksburg, was fondly remembered by many online tributes, and there is already a small memorial along the side of the store where she died.
The vigil is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. While that event was being planned, the operators of the Rio 10 Theater were assessing damage to the theater, where Fernando Rolon holed up before killing himself after a 15-plus-hour standoff with police.
During the standoff, police fired tear gas into the Bandera Highway movie theater before SWAT officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety stormed the building in an attempt to end the standoff. The movie theater was closed as of Thursday and will be closed until further notice.
Rio 10 President Syd Hall told The Kerrville Daily Times on Thursday that damage to the theater was being assessed, and he’d have an idea of when the theater would be reopening at a later date.
The Texas Rangers and Kerrville Police Department are conducting the investigation and had no further information to release on Thursday.
Rolon and Villagrana knew one another; both were employees of Walmart, which has declined to release information about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.
A Gofundme account created to raise money for funeral expenses and for Villagrana’s children had $2,370 as of Thursday afternoon. Donations can be made there at https://bit.ly/345sEpb.
Villagrana’s family has not made a comment about the shooting outside of a post on GoFundMe and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.