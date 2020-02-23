Kerrville is getting a new electric car charging station at the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau in the coming month, which will potentially bring in more people to visit, said KCVB's president and chief executive officer, Charlie McIlvain.
"The advantage to this is visitors — and residents for that matter, they don't have to be visitors — can come in and plug into that system, go next door, for instance, and have dinner," McIlvain said. "When they're finished, they can come out and the car is fully charged."
The reason for the station being at the KCVB is that it is so close to the Interstate Highway 10, McIlvain said. Visitors who own electric vehicles can often go for hundreds of miles without seeing a charging station, so this might be an opportunity to introduce more dollars into the Kerrville tax base as visitors take pit stops.
The direct current fast-charging station has the capability to give a car 100-250 miles of range per hour of charging.
The project is overseen and put together by the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
In 2012, KPUB added the first charging station in the Hill Country with the addition of a level 2 station inside of the Kerrville Parking Garage, according to a press release. The new station will charge cars 10 times as fast as the level 2 station.
KPUB covered the cost of purchasing and installing the new charging station, which amounted to about $55,000. It’s paid for through KPUB’s annual energy conservation and efficiency budget.
“The demand for (electric vehicles) is growing, and KPUB is planning ahead and looking at several prospective community charging spaces to add for the convenience of the public,” said KPUB General Manager and CEO Mike Wittler. “We’ll be adding charging stations at Peterson Health, Schreiner University and additional key locations in the near future.”
A press release from KPUB states that many of the popular benefits of electric cars include convenience, cost savings and environmental benefits. On average, it costs about half as much to drive an electric car compared to a gasoline-fueled car.
Electric cars also produce no direct emissions, which makes for a healthier air quality and burns less fossil fuels.
The DC fast charging station at the Kerrville CVB is expected to be open for the public’s use within the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.