A strong Pacific disturbance will cross Texas today and Wednesday. This will bring a decent chance of rain across the Hill Country during this time.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible late tonight into Wednesday.
The system should clear the region early Thursday as a cold front tracks across the Hill Country.
During the day today, increasing clouds are likely, with a few showers possible late. Highs end up in the middle to upper 50s in most areas. Southeast winds should average 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase tonight. Rain is likely overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Rain is the forecast Wednesday. Widespread rainfall is possible. Some of the rain may become locally heavy. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Highs remain in the 50s.
A few showers remain possible Wednesday evening followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows remain in the lower to middle 40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs around 65 degrees.
