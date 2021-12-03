Although a lawsuit alleges “new owners” of Y.O. Ranch Headquarters in late September had announced a Chinese corporation was taking over the historic property, there's no indication the property was sold. Texas Ranch Sales, LLC confirmed Friday that its listing for Y.O. Ranch Headquarters is still valid, and a buyer is still being sought for the property. The listing can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3lxKzQf.
The lawsuit was brought by former ranch manager Eric White, who alleged YOHQ failed to abide by an employment agreement under which he’s owed bonus payments and the value of a golden parachute provision. White's original petition asks the court to award him $39,000 for unpaid bonuses and $250,000 for the golden parachute provision, in addition to legal fees and unpaid health insurance premiums.
