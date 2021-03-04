Local retail and manufacturing firms are doing much better than expected, said the city of Kerrville’s chief financial officer, and this is helping provide money for economic development projects.
Sales tax revenues for the month of January are 20.61% over what was budgeted by the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation, CFO Amy Dozier said. The EIC planned to receive $277,472 in January but actually received $334,661, according to information she presented to the EIC board on March 1. She added the EIC received sales tax revenues of $433,000 in February, which reflects sales in December. According to her figures, this would be 18% more than budgeted for that month. The city will receive March figures next week, she added.
