A 36-year-old woman was in jail Monday for the 28th time in Kerr County, following accusations of stealing a bra and two sodas at Walmart. She faces a felony due to the number of theft convictions she already has.
Nicole Lee England, an ex-con who was banned from the store at least once since 2012, was arrested Oct. 7, on a warrant issued after a grand jury charged her with felony theft. The charge stems from a Nov. 14, 2020, incident at Walmart, where police responded after a store asset protection associate recognized England, followed her and reportedly saw her stealing.
