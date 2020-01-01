A 20-year-old Center Point man got a chance this month to avoid felony methamphetamine dealing convictions.
Alejandro Sergio Guerrero appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Dec. 6 and received concurrent probation sentences totaling 10 years probation, with required alcohol/drug addiction treatment. Emerson ruled that drug or alcohol addiction were contributing factors. If Guerrero succeeds in completing probation, he will not be convicted, but if he does not, each of his two charges are punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine, due to the amount of meth reportedly seized on March 1 and March 5.
Emerson also fined Guerrero $2,500 and ordered him to pay attorney fees of $400 and court costs of $413.
