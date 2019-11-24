Melissa Villagrana was well respected by her colleagues at Walmart store 508.
She loved the Texas classic soda Big Red and Doritos, and she smoked — a habit she was trying to quit. Villagrana was an assistant manager at the Walmart, driving in from Fredericksburg, and she was known for her can-do work ethic. She was also known for her fairness.
Villagrana died Monday night, in a shooting that shocked Kerrville and the rest of the Hill Country. On Friday night, near the site where she died along the western side of the Kerrville store, Villagrana was remembered by her friends and family, but in a unique twist, her assailant, 45-year-old Fernando Rolon Jr., was also remembered.
“We have to forgive,” said Santana Lozano, one of Villagrana’s many cousins who were there on Friday.
Another cousin, Tanya Kasper, who helped serve as a master of ceremonies for the impromptu gathering, which attracted more than 100 people and San Antonio television news, told the crowd that she was angry at Rolon for taking the life of a woman she held dear.
“It was good to see that she was positive,” said Kasper, adding she grew up with Villagrana in Fredericksburg. “She was positive to a lot of people. You can just never imagine someone’s impact. Sometimes, it’s sad you don’t see until they’re gone.”
However, Kasper said, forgiveness had to be part of the healing process for two families who were torn apart by a spasm of violence, for which the motive remains unclear.
“We have to remember that we are all children of God, and we have to forgive,” Kasper said.
Lozano led the spiritual element of the vigil, while Kasper’s energy kept things light and positive. During the nearly hour-long vigil, people gathered, prayed, wept, laughed and shared stories of Villagrana.
Repeatedly her work ethic, which sometimes featured a tough approach, served as a reminder to those around her “to pull up their big-girl panties.” She was also remembered as being incredibly fair and accommodating.
The first person to speak, one of her Walmart colleagues, said Villagrana worked with him to get his schedule changed so he could attend his son’s high school graduation. Others spoke about how she loved to have fun, to dance and to enjoy snacks — lots of snacks.
“If there were Doritos on my desk, I knew Melissa had been there,” one woman said.
The vigil was attended by many of her family members, who quietly stood by and wept at times. Villagrana’s parents were on hand, her father standing behind her wheelchair-bound mother. Both were quiet and were repeatedly hugged by family members.
Immediate family members, namely Villagrana’s three children, did not speak.
Lozano said the family still doesn’t understand the circumstances of the shooting, and declined to elaborate on the nature of the relationship between Villagrana and Rolon.
The two worked together at the store, but neither the police nor the family has specified how they knew each other or how that led to Rolon killing Villagrana.
“Honestly, a lot of us aren’t really sure yet,” Lozano said. “They haven’t disclosed a lot of details.”
At the end of the vigil, with Lozano and Kasper helping lead the way, the crowd released about 50 balloons, most of them purple — Villagrana’s favorite color — and applauded when they soared into the air. Lozano told the crowd that every balloon represented a prayer on her behalf and that prayer also included forgiveness for everything that has happened.
