Linda O’Connor looks at the loss of her home in a somewhat upbeat fashion.
“Well, it’s one way to get rid of popcorn ceilings,” O’Connor said.
It does take a sense of humor to get through what she and her husband, Pete, went through last week. On Rim Rock Road, the storms of May 27 and 28 inflicted significant damage to homes and property, and the suspicion of many on the road is they were hit with a tornado.
All around Kerr County, people are still trying to clean up the mess left from the twin storms. A storm earlier that week, which also featured powerful winds, did plenty of damage also, but most say the May 27 storm was different from others.
“Nothing like this,” said Jay Keen, who has lived along Rim Rock Road for 20 years.
The first to agree with that assessment would be the Kerrville Public Utility Board, which for the first time in its history had to make mutual-aid calls for help to other agencies in the Hill Country.
“We have answered the call ourselves to restore power for other areas and are so grateful to the utilities who helped us during this time,” KPUB General Manager Mike Wittler wrote in a news release. “We thank the community for their patience while the crews worked to restore power as quickly and as safely as they could.”
From May 24 through May 29, KPUB crews had to deal with 362 outages and replace 30 power poles. At one point, nearly 25% of KPUB’s customers — about 5,000 households and businesses — were without power.
To help clean up the mess, KPUB had crews respond from the city of Seguin Utilities, city of Boerne Utilities, Central Texas Electric Cooperative and the city of Fredericksburg. That added about 100 workers to the utilities workforce to help deal with the devastation.
Officially, according to Kerr County, the storm did major damage to homes, based off the Federal Emergency Management Administration's standards. Another 61 ranged from minor to being inaccessible. Insurance companies, however, may have different standards once the home is more thoroughly inspected.
Other parts of town were hit hard, especially in the neighborhoods around Methodist Encampment Road. Others wrote to us via social media about the amount of damage they received from the storms, and there were plenty who shared photos of home damage, including one of a tree that fell into a Kerrville home’s bathroom.
However, up on Rim Rock Road the mayhem created by fierce winds — which still have not been measured by the National Weather Service — raked ridgetop homes. At least five homes had major roof damage, power poles had been wiped out and water was knocked out.
At Linda O’Connor’s home, they watched the storm come in from the comfort of their living room, where they’ve watched other storms come through in years past.
“I’ve seen really huge storms,” O’Connor said. “We’ve had bad hail storms here. The direction of the wind is what really bothered us. So I was standing in the living room, and my husband was by the back door, and my daughter-in-law got the buzz about a tornado warning. Well, within 30 seconds, I looked, and my whole back patio goes up and over the back of the house.”
The O’Connor home had the roof peeled off that night, and that was followed by heavy rain damage over the next two days that gutted most of the house. When insurance adjusters came through, they ruled the home a total loss.
They weren’t the only ones who suffered major damage to their homes during those storms, but Rim Rock, where homes have commanding Hill Country views, was hit especially hard. Two doors down from the O’Connors is Jay and Cassandra Keen’s house.
With a magnificent wraparound back deck, the Keens have watched storms come through for the last 20 years. They almost always enjoy watching the storms, but this time was a dramatically different story.
“We were out on the deck watching the storms pass to the east and the north,” Jay Keen said. “Then the storms started building, the clouds got darker and then they got kind of funny looking and then we started talking about where we were going to go run. We got to the final cloud, and we said let’s go into the house. We went into the bathroom and we put pillows over our heads.
“It only lasted about 8 minutes or so. We didn't know what we felt. We didn’t hear a locomotive or a train or anything, but we felt a couple of jolts and then water started pouring down into our shower through the light. Then I told my wife, ‘I think we lost some of our roof.’”
On Wednesday, restoration crews from San Antonio and elsewhere were still working on repairing damage, drying out soaked interiors and hauling away debris — a lot of debris.
Next to the Keen home, a small clump of cedar trees appears to tell a story of hurricane force winds, which also may indicate tornadic behavior.
The Keens were able to photograph clouds with clear rotation before the storm hit the back of their home. The tree closest to Rim Rock is squashed like it was stepped on, and then other trees are clearly twisted and, across the small valley, maybe a quarter-mile to the west from the Keens, there’s another clump of twisted and broken trees.
Between the O’Connor and Keen homes, another home was practically untouched by the violent storm. A year ago, the O’Connors had built a tiny house that serves as Linda’s studio for custom greeting cards she makes, and while it suffered minor damage, it will serve as their temporary home while their existing house is rebuilt.
Jay Keen estimates the damage to their home to be more than $80,000, but again he’s not sure because nearly half of the roof is gone.
