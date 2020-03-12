A cashier with three theft convictions was accused of stealing more than $300 from a cash register.
A store manager in the 800 block of Junction Highway told police on Feb. 29 that the register drawer was found to be short more than $300, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“Repeated efforts to contact the employee were unsuccessful,” Lamb said in an email. “The case was forwarded to the 198th District Attorney’s Office for consideration. The suspect has been convicted of various theft of property offenses three times, making this theft a felony.”
The identity of the employee was not disclosed pending the investigation.
