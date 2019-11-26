Police have arrested a 21-year-old Kerrville man they say admitted to as many as 35 vehicle burglaries over the last several weeks.
Francisco Alejandro Uballe was in the county jail Tuesday following a police investigation that began on Oct. 28, when officers responded to reports of nine burglarized vehicles in the area of Coronado Street and West Lane. All burglarized vehicles had been left unlocked, and vehicles in the area that had been locked had not been broken into, according to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department. Police had no leads at that time.
On Oct. 30, KPD officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of a disturbance involving a group of males, including someone who reportedly displayed a firearm, according to the release. Employees of the restaurant provided a vehicle description. Officers made an investigative stop on a matching vehicle leaving the scene and identified the driver as Uballe, according to the release. Police found a firearm in the vehicle and discovered the gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Comfort, the release states.
“During an interview with KPD investigators, Uballe confessed to between 25 to 35 vehicle burglaries over the course of several weeks,” states the release.
The release states that investigators recovered stolen property from Uballe’s house from multiple burglaries reported on Oct. 28, and he is being investigated to determine whether he is responsible for other vehicle burglaries.
“The Kerrville Police Department is still actively investigating this case, as numerous items have not been traced back to their rightful owners,” states the release. “The list of items includes sunglasses, jewelry, and firearms accessories. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 and reference Case # 1902716. Additionally, the Kerrville Police Department would like to remind the public to always lock their vehicles, even in their own driveways, and hide or remove any items of value.”
Uballe was being held on bonds totaling $20,000. So far, he is being accused of felony firearm theft and two counts of class A misdemeanor vehicle burglary.
