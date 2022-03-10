"Concerts by the River" event rescheduled for March 29

Concerts by the River event rescheduled for March 29 due to expected inclement weather. The Exit 505 Band and the Flashbacks will perform.

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has postponed Friday, March 11’s “Concerts by the River” event, due to the possibility of inclement weather. The concert is now scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, March 29 at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.

The Exit 505 band and the Flashbacks will be performing. There is no charge for the event, and food vendors will be on hand to provide eats. The city of Kerrville invites everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of family fun.

