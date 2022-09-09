The League of Women Voters–Hill Country Texas-sponsored citizenship classes began Thursday at the Doyle Community Center. A grant from the national League of Women Voters organization is paying for all class materials, and instructors volunteer their time to teach.

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner made a visit to the class to welcome and encourage the students.

