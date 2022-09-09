After expecting 10-12 students to show, instructors at the Doyle Community Center were surprised to see 40 people show up for the citizenship class Thursday. A representative from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lourna Marquez-Carrasquillo, briefed the participants about what they will be facing in the year-long class that will prepare them for citizenship.
Mayor Judy Eychner helps get students for Thursday’s citizenship class settled in at the Doyle Community Center before addressing them and encouraging them to keep at it and earn their citizenship.
Roger Mathews
The League of Women Voters–Hill Country Texas-sponsored citizenship classes began Thursday at the Doyle Community Center. A grant from the national League of Women Voters organization is paying for all class materials, and instructors volunteer their time to teach.
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner made a visit to the class to welcome and encourage the students.
