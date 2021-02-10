The day a Texas federal judge again blocked enforcement of President Joe Biden’s moratorium on deportations, Rep. Chip Roy’s signature was the first among those of 51 other members of Congress on a letter warning the president of an impending humanitarian crisis at the Texas border. 

“Based on information from sources on the ground, this week Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have seen the average daily flow soar to more than 3,500 migrants, up from 2,000 earlier last month,” states the Feb. 9 letter. “Border Patrol’s 21-day average has risen to nearly 3,000. The number of unaccompanied minors illegally entering our borders is closing in on 300 per day. CBP hasn’t seen numbers like this since the height of the immigration crisis in the summer of 2019. CBP has already encountered over 200,000 illegal migrants since October and numbers are rising. For context, in the first three months of fiscal year 2020, CBP encountered 128,347.” 

