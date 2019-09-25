A Republican county commissioner and a local party official have said efforts by Democrats in Congress to impeach President Trump amount to an attempt to besmirch his name in the runup to the 2020 election.
“I feel like the whole effort is meant to help distract from the great economy that America is enjoying,” said Bonnie White, an official with the Republican Women of Kerr County, on Tuesday. “I think they have to find something to make this president look bad.”
On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced plans to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry. Calls for an impeachment inquiry increased following allegations Trump may have sought help from the Ukrainian government to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and that Trump withheld $400 million in military aid for Ukraine in the days before he made the request for their help — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens.
Trump said he has done nothing wrong and offered to release a transcript of his phone call with that country’s president.
“I don’t think they should release the tape with him with the leader of Ukraine,” said Harley Belew, a Republican and county commissioner and local radio host. “If they release that, other leaders will hesitate to be candid with him. So regardless of what happened there, this is international affairs.”
Belew said the impeachment effort also is motivated by “ruling elite class” animosity toward people like Trump, who he said relate more to “working class folks.” Belew also said he thinks elites are afraid of the Trump administration revealing damaging or incriminating information.
“I think he’s getting close to whatever Biden and his son did,” Belew said. “There’s a reason why people go into office as middle class and come out wealthy.”
Belew referred to the fact that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was named a paid board member of Burisma Holdings in April 2014. The company’s founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s president, who was driven out in February 2014 by mass protests. The Obama White House said at the time that there was no conflict, because the younger Biden was a private citizen.
“This (impeachment process) is such an extended and prolonged effort that I really believe it’s pointless, but I believe they need something going into 2020 to besmirch his character, and I think this is what it is and it doesn’t matter if it is truthful or not,” White said.
Belew echoed this sentiment, saying that the truth is becoming less important in politics than “what team you’re on.” He said any impeachment should proceed from the “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard set forth in law.
“The truth is what should matter,” Belew said. “If this president was found guilty of something, I would be the first to say — depending on the matter of the charge — that he should be impeached.”
Sen. Ted Cruz responded to news of the impeachment effort on Twitter by posting only a comedic meme featuring a woman saying “no way.”
Rep. Chip Roy offered no comments and couldn’t be reached for comment, and Sen. John Cornyn, on Twitter, shared several posts from others about the issue. He also shared his own thoughts: “It’s all designed to focus coverage squarely on allegations that Trump asked a foreign leader to investigate the Biden family — and away from the president’s attempts to highlight Biden’s son Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine.”
If Ms. White will look up the data, she will find that since the sugar high from the tax cut is now gone, growth has settled in at about 2.3 to 2.4%, similar to the average during the Obama administration. and that is probably a good thing. growth in that range is not likely to lead to inflation nor a bubble bursting, costing the economy trillions. do you know that we are now having the longest sustained growth of all time? did you know that 6 years of that growth occurred in the last 6 years of the Obama administration? the best I can say about trump and his wonderful economy is that he has not ruined it yet.
As to Belew, I see he has yet to meet a conspiracy theory he did not embrace. While channel surfing on the radio, I was exposed to his constant yammering about this plot or the other. Obama was not a citizen, he was a muslim. he hated America, and etcetera, ad nauseam. I remember his climate change rap and his misquoting of the Danish statistician Lomborg, also representing him as a scientist knowledgeable about climate. I called in on that show and confronted him as to his misrepresentation, and he immediately attempted to change the subject.
Opinions are one thing, but misrepresenting information to back them is something else.
No use for partisans who ignore facts. gene
as to the Biden investigation, go to some fact check sites, and you will see how this situation is being distorted by the usual lackeys to the president.
do I think that the younger Biden got preferential jobs because of his father. Of course he did. All people of influence use their influence to help out their family. Study the history of the two families.. Which one has the history of con after con and lie after lie? Do you honestly think that W. was hired by the rangers due to his expertise in baseball? or perhaps for them to use his last name when conning the citizens to pay for the new stadium?
do I think trump would try to stiff arm someone to his advantage? of course as that is consistent with his history. did he try to do this on this occasion? I have no clue, but I can assure you that the Biden situation has been looked at very closely more than once, and so far 0 evidence of wrong doing. gene
and here are two sites which give a non partisan analysis of the economy:
www.fortune.com/2017/08/30/donald-trump-springfield-mo-3-gdp. and www.politifact.com/.../trumps-claim-about-weak-economic-growth-under-obama. but I guess the fact that Obama inherited a cratering economy while trump inherited a growing one is a non factor? gene
and I should have said that growth is predicted to stabilize in the 2.3 to 2.4 % range. I think the last growth figure was 2.8%. gene
Way to go, Sheltons. Kerrville's voices of intelligence.
