A 27-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed briefly following an indictment on the charge of possessing less than 1 gram of THC.
Court records indicate Kelli Elizabeth Hennessy was jailed Friday by a sheriff’s deputy on a warrant following the indictment, which was made available Monday. The indictment accuses Hennessy of possessing the drug on Sept. 22. The charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Hennessy was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.