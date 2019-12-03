Bundle up and come out and celebrate the season with your neighbors. Five downtown churches will host the 2019 Kerrville Downtown Christmas Walk on Tuesday evening. The first of five 20-minute services will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Washington Street.
Those who are participating will visit the First Assembly of God, First Prebyterian and Notre Dame Catholic Church before finishing the night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Guest ministers at each church will preach on a different dimension of the Christmas story accompanied by joyful Christmas music. Participants will walk together from church to church along luminaria-lit sidewalks.
Light refreshments and fellowship will follow hosted by St. Peter’s Church.
There is no cost for this event, but donations to Kerr Ministerial Alliance are welcomed to support local food pantries. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight.
