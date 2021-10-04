Kerr County reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 119. Seventeen new positive cases were reported, one of them vaccinated. Peterson Health’s website on Monday reported 11 admissions with COVID-19, an increase of five from Friday with three of the 11 reporting as vaccinated. There are five patients with COVID in the ICU, according to Peterson Health.
