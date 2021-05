Texas Local Government Code 171

This code prohibits a local public official from voting on or participating in a matter involving a business entity or real property in which the official has a substantial interest if an action on the matter will result in a special economic effect on the business that is distinguishable from the effect on the public, or in the case of a substantial interest in real property, it is reasonably foreseeable that the action will have a special economic effect on the value of the property, distinguishable from its effect on the public. A public official has a substantial interest in a business entity if the official: (1) owns 10 percent or more of the voting stock or shares of the business entity; (2) owns either 10 percent or more or $15,000 or more of the fair market value of the business entity; or (3) receives funds from the business entity that exceed 10 percent of the person’s gross income for the preceding year.