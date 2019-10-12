FREDERICKSBURG — Texas Tech University and Central Texas College will offer an open house for all potential students from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hill Country University Center, 2818 E. U.S. Highway 290.
Representatives will offer a general presentation to explain the degree and program offerings that can be taken in Fredericksburg, along with information on tuition, credits, online classes and transferability. Following the presentation, advisors will be available to answer individual questions.
Anyone living anywhere in the Hill Country is encouraged to attend, even if they have no current plans to attend college. The event is for both traditional and non-traditional students of all ages and backgrounds.
No appointment is necessary, and the event is free. Light refreshments will be served.
For information on CTC, email kristy.kothe@ctcd.edu, or call 254-616-3401.
For details on TTU-Fredericksburg, call 806-834-2580, or email lance.pickle@ttu.edu.
For information on HCUC, email Mary Little, executive cirector, at mary.little@hcucenter.org, or visit hcucenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.