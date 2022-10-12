Michael Hornes, assistant city manager, addresses the city council about the formation of a Public Facility Corp., which will assist the city to develop affordable housing. The entity will coordinate with developers who want to develop affordable housing projects. The measure passed by a vote of 4-1 to establish the corporation.
The Kerrville City Council voted to approve the creation of a Public FacilityCorp.at its regular meeting Tuesday. The Public Facility Corp. is a mechanism that will allow the city to negotiate with developers to create additional affordable housing for the city, while granting a tax-free status on the developed property.
“The Public Facility Corporation will allow the city to engage with developers and offer a strong incentive to build here and earn tax-free status,” Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes said. “They can do this by making sure the property offers at least 50% of the rental units, and most likely they will be apartment units for this sort of thing, to renters who are at less than 80% of the median income for the area.”
