A 25-year-old Kerrville man with a history of vandalism and making threats of bodily harm was arrested this week following a grand jury indictment.
Alexander Shawn Nolan was jailed briefly Saturday on accusations of striking a man and threatening him with a knife on Aug. 24, according to an indictment made available Monday. Nolan also was accused of hiding the knife. These accusations have led to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evidence tampering, punishable by as much as 20 years and 10 years in prison, respectively. Each charge also is punishable by a fine as high as $10,000.
In 2012, Nolan was convicted of misdemeanor vandalism and making a terroristic threat. He’d thrown and smashed another man’s household objects, causing damage, according to the criminal complaint. Another complaint from the same July 23, 2012, incident states Nolan placed the man in fear of bodily injury by threatening to “bash his face in." Nolan paid fines and served jail time for these offenses.
Nolan also served probation and paid fines in 2016 after pleading guilty to possessing less than 1 ounce of methamphetamine earlier that year.
County records indicate Nolan was released Saturday on bonds totaling $27,500.
