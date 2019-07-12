Services were held at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio on Thursday afternoon for a Kendall County sheriff's deputy who was killed July 2 while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 10.
The service for 32-year-old Carlos Ramirez was preceded by a procession of law enforcement officers.
Ramirez, who was born in Juarez, Mexico, began his law enforcement career in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army since the age of 20. According to his obituary, he served many tours overseas, including in Iraq and Djibouti. His family requested attendees of Thursday's service to wear red, white and blue casual attire.
"He proudly wore his uniform everyday, whether it was Military or Law Enforcement," states his obituary. "This is his journey; this is his legacy…"
Ramirez leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter.
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office lost another officer within a week of Ramirez's death. Matthew Johnson, a 44-year-old sergeant with the sheriff's office, died July 5 after battling stage 4 colon cancer.
A community prayer vigil for both men was held in Boerne on Wednesday.
Johnson, who was born in Pasadena, Texas, and served 20 years in law enforcement for various agencies including Kerr County, leaves behind a wife, son and three grandchildren.
Services for Johnson are set for 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, 321 Thompson Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.