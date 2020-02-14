Keith Lee Hil, 33, was arrested Saturday by a Kerrville police officer on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Hill also was accused of possessing less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 drug, and of resisting arrest, search or transport. Penalty group 3 drugs include a large number of prescription drugs, including opioids.
Driving while intoxicated usually is a misdemeanor, but Hill is being accused of a felony because he’s already been convicted of DWI at least twice. A person accused of DWI who has at least two previous convictions is prosecuted under Texas Penal Code 49.09(b)(2), which enhances the punishment to as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hill was released from the county jail Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.
