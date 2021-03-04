An information technology company with high-paying jobs is considering moving to Kerrville, but its identity and other details have not been made public.
“It kind of fits us to a T, but they’re looking at several communities here in the Hill Country,” said Gilberto Salinas, Kerr EDC Executive Director, during a March 1 meeting of the Economic Improvement Corporation board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.