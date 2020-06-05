Silver items were recently reported missing from a storage shed.
The investigation of the incident began when a Kerrville police officer was dispatched to police headquarters about 2:50 p.m. May 29 for a report of a burglary. A man there told the officer he’d had some silver items, including coins, stolen from a storage shed near his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street, said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocok.
“There appeared to be no forced entry to the storage unit,” Bocock said. “This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Unit.”
