A Kerrville man, with a long history of drug dealing in the region, was sentenced to 120days in the Kerr County Jail on Wednesday for trying to arrange sex with a prostitute.
Robert Wayne Jones, 46, who was already on probation for dealing heroin in 2016, was arrested in 2018 by a Department of Public Safety agent, who was posing as a teen masseuse on the now shuttered website Backpage.com, which was long a haven of illicit sexual activity that drew the ire of law enforcement nationwide.
Jones drew a short sentence because of a handful of character witnesses who defended him in front of 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
Williams didn’t convict Jones, but continued him on probation. However, in addition to the 120-day county jail sentence, Williams also ordered the man to complete a sex offender treatment program. Those who spoke on his behalf were his wife, brother, sister, neighbor and multiple pastors.
“You’re fortunate to have that, and are fortunate to have a wife who is forgiving and stayed with you,” Williams said. “That’s very commendable on your part, that she saw something in you of value to maintain the relationship.”
Jones pleaded guilty in 2016 to two felony, heroin-related charges, and in the years since being put on probation, had apparently turned his life around, but slipped in 2018. He has a San Antonio address, according to jail records.
“I did give in to my flesh,” said Jones, a married father with three children.
