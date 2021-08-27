PRMC sets record with 39 admissions

Friday, Aug. 27th numbers published by Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website show that the admissions have reached 39 patients, an increase of one from Thursday’s totals. Of those listed as admitted, only one was vaccinated.

Kerr County is showing 21 new positive tests, with no one listed as having the vaccine, but the death total remains unchanged at 102. 

 

 Courtesy

 

Friday, Aug. 27th numbers published by Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website show that the admissions have reached 39 patients, an increase of one from Thursday’s totals. Of those listed as admitted, only one was vaccinated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.